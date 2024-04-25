Person of interest in homicide case arrested on unrelated charges

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s new information this afternoon in the arrest of a man wanted as a person of interest in a Columbus death investigation.

31-year-old Damien Peterson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a dwelling.

Columbus police told WCBI those charges are related to an incident that occurred before the death of Jade Turner.

Peterson remains in the Lowndes County jail after he was taken into custody by deputies and Columbus police on Wednesday.

Peterson was identified as a person of interest in the homicide investigation of Turner.

At this time, Peterson has not been charged in connection to her death.

Police started investigating Turner’s death Tuesday after she was found on Industrial Street.

Turner’s body will be taken to the state crime lab on April 26.

Coroner Greg Merchant said preliminary autopsy results could be completed by next week.

