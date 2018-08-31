Violent road rage incident involving a car jack caught on camera

WASHINGTON — Police in Washington, D.C., are looking for the person responsible for a road rage incident that was caught on video. Witnesses on a Greyhound bus were stunned by what unfolded in front of them Thursday night.

A woman with a silver car jack in her hands started pounding on the driver’s side window, then took a shot at a side mirror, before walking back to her car. It didn’t end there.

- Advertisement -

The bus driver, in a blue shirt, was standing in front of her car trying to call police, and the suspect attempted to drive away. Passenger Juan Blanco was recording on his cellphone.

“She tried to go AWOL,” he said. “She tried to go inside the bus, but the bus was locked.”

Witnesses tried to intervene, and the driver in front of her car jumped on top of it. But she sped off, throwing him to the ground. That man suffered scrapes and bruises.

Investigators said they have identified the woman and it’s just a matter of time before she’s taken into custody.