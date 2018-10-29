‘Virtual Career Counselor’ Helps High School Students Make Informed Career Choices

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Keeping the best and brightest in Mississippi and preparing those people to grow the skilled workforce in the state has led to the creation of a virtual career counselor.

As a Career Coach at New Albany High School, Suzy Bowman is helping students secure internships as part of the district’s “IMPACTO” program. She believes the newest workforce development tool unveiled during a meeting of business, education and civic leaders will be a big help.

- Advertisement -

“This really gives them a foot in the door to decide if this is the career path they want to take,” Bowman said.

A $175,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission coupled with matching private funds helped pay for the virtual guidance counselor, known as “Get on the Grid.”

“You can go to this website, you can look for an occupation in that sector, you can click on that occupation, it will take you though the entire pathway, literally, to the person you need to call at a community college to get in that particular pathway,” said Bill Renick, workforce development director at Three Rivers Planning and Development District.

The website is tailored to Northeast Mississippi. Students in New Albany’s career readiness program believe “Get on the Grid” has many benefits.

“It can give me the ability to see if the salary and skill sets will meet up with my expectations and see if that’s actually something I want to do in life,” said John Davis, a junior at New Albany High School.

“I know I want to go into the health and career fields, it can show me different options there, other than what I’ve already decided,” said Akayla Martin, a junior at New Albany High School.

Students across Northeast Mississippi can access “Get on the Grid” right now. The virtual career counselor will eventually be available to students across the state.

The CREATE Foundation, Toyota Wellspring Fund and Skills Foundation of Mississippi all worked together on the project.

getonthegridms.com