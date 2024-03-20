Vitalant South puts call out for blood donations

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The region’s largest blood donation center is putting out an urgent call for donors.

Vitalant South has an urgent need for all blood types and all blood products, and there is an immediate need for “O” blood types.

Communication Director Barley Juarez said the need is always urgent for donations, but the need especially goes up for donations starting in the spring

“Especially going into the Summer months, it’s always a deep need, just because our donor base is not as active, people are on vacation, enjoying their friends and family and we are reaching that time where we start to see a decline, that’s why our call to action is always, anyone who can come out and donate,” said Juarez.

Vitalant South has a promotion for those who donate this month. All donations through March 28 will receive a free tote bag and a chance to win a $5,000 gift card.

