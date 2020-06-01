Vogel Leaves New Albany Soccer, Joins BMC Inaugural Program

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (BMC Athletics) – Blue Mountain College announced today the hiring of Caryl Vogel to lead the men’s soccer program that is expected to start play in 2021-22.

Vogel, current New Albany High School boys’ coach, is a Pontotoc native and current site director of the Tupelo Futbol Club.

“Coaching college soccer has always been an aspiration of mine,” Vogel said. “Having the chance to coach at a great college like Blue Mountain is an exciting opportunity.”

Vogel started coaching at NAHS in 2012 and owns a high school career record of 137-81-12.

He was the 2017 MAC Boys North All-Star Coach and led New Albany to the 2018-19 North Half where they finished runner-up.

A standout captain in JUCO at Itawamba Community College, Vogel said, “We are extremely excited to start building a soccer program that will represent this region at the NAIA level in one of the toughest soccer divisions, the SSAC. Our focus will be spiritual, academic and athletic growth of each individual athlete. This will lead to a stronger and more competitive team collectively.”

BMC AD Will Lowrey said, “We have been very impressed with Caryl Vogel and his zeal to begin our men’s soccer program. We are definitely attracting some of the best and brightest to lead our programs. Coach Vogel has a high knowledge and love for this area and developing young men through his soccer platform which makes a great combination for BMC.”

Vogel will continue the 2020-21 season at New Albany while recruiting the Toppers inaugural team.

“The North Mississippi soccer family is very close to my heart,” he said. I am excited to provide young men in this region the opportunity to continue playing soccer while getting a top-notch education.”