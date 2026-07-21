Volunteer Fire Department responds to a logging equipment fire in Vardaman

VARDAMNA, Miss. (WCBI) – Quick work and inter-agency cooperation helped keep an equipment fire from becoming a wildfire in Calhoun County.

At around 7:30 am, the Vardaman Volunteer Fire Department was called to a reported logging equipment fire that was threatening some nearby woods.

Firefighters found several pieces of equipment on fire.

They were joined by the Calhoun City and Derma Volunteer Fire Departments.

They quickly went to work putting those fires out and keeping the flames from reaching the woods, and were successful in getting the scene under control.

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