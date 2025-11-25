Volunteer firefighters get in some training close to home

Tupelo Fire Department Training Center hosts area volunteer firefighters and instructors

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Throughout the day, volunteer firefighters from across Lee County were training in radio communication, driving operations, and attacking a live fire.

“We are in this heat building, we have a couple of props we can light on fire, they get to experience as close to the real thing as possible,’ said Chambliss Howell, a Tupelo Firefighter and a Captain at the Saltillo Fire Department.

That realistic training is important, but it can be tough to provide for volunteer firefighters. Joshua Parks is chief at the Verona Fire Department and is also with the Tupelo Fire Department. He said this type of training is key for all volunteer firefighters, regardless of experience.

“It is hard to send people to the state fire academy. It is a great place to train, but three hours away in Pearl. This training center, in Lee County, is a prime opportunity for people to hone those skills,” Chief Parks said.

The training puts firefighters in various real-life scenarios, testing their skills and how they work as a team.

Guntown Fire Chief Larry McCoy said recruiting new volunteer firefighters has become tougher in recent years, but he encourages young adults to step up and serve.

“If you are looking for something exciting to do, find you a volunteer fire department, come to these training sessions, it is a life experience you won’t get anywhere else,” Chief McCoy said.

For some of these volunteer firefighters, this is the first time they have had turnout gear on inside of a building. It is one reason Chief Parks and other instructors want to offer this training, more often.

All instructors volunteered their time for the training.

Following is a list of the instructors: