Volunteer firefighters quickly contain brush fire

DERMA, Miss. (WCBI) – Quick response by volunteer firefighters puts out a brush fire before it got out of hand.

According to Sabougla Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jess Moore, Sabougla VFD responded to assist Derma and Calhoun City Volunteer Fire Departments for a brush fire on the side of County Road 415 on April 2.

Moore says the cause of the fire is undetermined, but it does not appear to have been started intentionally.

Moore says Sabougla VFD was paged out at 4:23 p.m., and it took about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

Sabougla Brush Truck 100 and Tanker 105 responded. Derma Engine 602 and Calhoun City Brush Trucks 503 and 504 responded.

Calhoun County is currently not under a burn ban.

No injuries were reported.