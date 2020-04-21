Volunteers pack food boxes for distribution to Lee County residents

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Volunteers spent part of their day packing boxes of food that will be given to needy people throughout Lee County.

The Lee County Hunger Coalition has set a goal of packing and distributing $1,500 food boxes each month.

Those boxes of food will be distributed to places such as low income apartment complexes, and other areas where food insecurity is greatest.

The executive director of the Lee County Hunger Coalition says demand for food has skyrocketed because of the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

“The need has gone up and all the food pantries around are seeing a big increase in number of clients they are serving and as they do they’re needing more resources to the Hunger Coalition is stepping in to add, essentially another temporary food pantry,” said Jason Martin, executive director of the Lee County Hunger Coalition.

Each food box contains enough food to feed a family for one week. Also, Rayburn Foods has donated 30,000 sandwiches which will be added to the food boxes when they are distributed.