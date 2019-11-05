Voters say Trump is a factor in governor’s race

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Voters casting ballots in Mississippi’s most competitive governor’s race in recent history say that President Donald Trump is playing a role in their decisions.

Voters on Tuesday were deciding between Democrat Attorney General Jim Hood and Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. The Republican got campaign help in Mississippi from both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

In Picayune, Mississippi, 74-year-old Linda Marcum voted straight down the lines for Democrats. She said Trump drove that vote, calling the president a bully and “an embarrassment.” She said the Trump and Pence visits only made her more eager to get out and vote for Democrats.

At the same precinct, 63-year-old Nancy Daly voted for Reeves and she would have even if Trump and Pence hadn’t visited the state to support the GOP and rail against the House impeachment inquiry.