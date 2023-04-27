Waiver allows select Mississippians to buy hot foods with SNAP

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Food and Nutrition Service has approved a waiver allowing residents in select Mississippi counties to use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits to buy hot foods.

The waiver came after extended power outages and property damage from the March Tornadoes.

SNAP recipients in Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Monroe, Montgomery, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington, and Yazoo counties can use their EBT card to purchase hot foods through May 28.

Food and Nutrition Services realized that many residents in those areas are displaced and living temporarily in surrounding counties, and may lack the ability to store food or have access to cooking facilities.

SNAP rules usually prevent EBT cardholders from using benefits for hot foods and food products prepared for immediate consumption.

