Walgreens hosts health Fair at Methodist Church in Monroe Co.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County residents had a chance to find out more about healthcare options available close to home.

Walgreen’s in Amory hosted the Monroe County Health Fair at Saint Andrew’s Methodist Church on October 22.

Representatives from a variety of health and wellness related businesses were on hand to answer questions and provide information about their services.

People were also able to get flu and COVID vaccinations, vision screenings on site.

Heather Smith with Walgreens in Amory said it’s important for people to know about services that are available closer to home.

“I just think, just knowing that there are so many people in our community that are here for them, that they may not know about. You know, just on their own, just getting out, seeing what all there is that we have to offer”, said Heather Smith, manager of Amory’s Walgreen’s.

This was the first time for the Monroe County Health Fair, but organizers are looking to make it an annual event.

