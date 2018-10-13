Walk To End Alzheimer’s In Golden Triangle

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – This morning area residents laced up their sneakers and hit the asphalt for a good cause.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Mississippi hosted it’s annual “Golden Triangle Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

The walk kicked off in downtown Starkville with an opening ceremony that included remembering those impacted by the disease and those still in the fight.

The event also featured a promise garden where each walker held a flower of different colors that represented the different areas of Alzheimer.

Walk to End Alzhiemer’s in the Golden Triangle planning committee member, Danny Avery, says it takes help from everyone to tackle a disease that can impact anyone.

“It’s a terrible terrible disease. We call it the long goodbye. It takes a long time for the person to totally fade out. I’ve unfortunately have seen family caregivers pass before the patient does,” said Avery.

This is the 30th anniversary for the Alzheimer’s Association of Mississippi chapter. If you know someone who’s suffering from this disease, find out how you can get them help by visiting Alzheimer’s Association here.