Walkway At American Legion Post 49 Honors Veterans And Those Who Made Ultimate Sacrifice

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Military veterans who have served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice are honored at a walkway and flagpole area at American Legion Post 49.

Post 49 in Tupelo recently installed a new flagpole and a larger U S flag. The project is part of the rebuilding effort, six years after the tornado destroyed the old building in 2014.

The project features a 40 foot walkway, with bricks that can be purchased to honor those who have served their country.

Around the flagpole, bricks are inscribed with names of service members from Lee County who died in combat.

“We did research in the National Archives and we found 149 KIA, or battlefield casualties from Lee County from World War One, on and we purchased a brick and had it engraved for each one of those, in addition to that we have a few more battfield KIAs, family members of our members or people our members served with,” said Post 49 Commander Mike Pettigrew.

Bricks come in two sizes, 4 by 8, which are one hundred dollars or 8 by 8 which are two hundred dollars.