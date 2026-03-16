Walt Grayson shares his travel stories with Starkville community leaders

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Walt Grayson has travelled to every nook and cranny in the state, and everywhere he goes, he manages to find a story.

He shared some of those stories with business and community leaders in Starkville today.

Grayson has been a mainstay on television in the Jackson area, having worked at two of the market’s stations. He is currently with CBS affiliate WJTV.

But, he is also known statewide for telling the state’s stories on MPB Television’s “Mississippi Roads” for more than 20 years.

Respecting and listening to people helps him get those stories.

“I’m not Will Rogers, so it’s not that I have never met a person that I didn’t like. But there’s some of them that don’t bug me nearly as much as other ones do. I think we have some genuine people here. I have yet to run across anybody who really lives up to any of our negative stereotypes. I think maybe the negative stereotype in Mississippi is a conglomeration of a whole lot of people. But, I’ve never met that person yet,” said Grayson.

Grayson also writes a column for “Today in Mississippi”, the magazine published by Mississippi’s electric cooperatives.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.