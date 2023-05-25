Noxubee car theft suspect wanted

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are searching for a man facing several charges after allegedly stealing a car.

Tommie Dora is wanted for grand larceny, felony fleeing, and simple assault domestic violence.

Investigators say the alleged crimes started Sunday in the 1900 block of Highway 45, near Brooksville.

The vehicle has been located.

If you know where Dora is call the sheriff’s department of Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.