Ward 5 Councilman would like to see improvement in local parks

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus city councilman wants to move forward with Propst Park.

Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones says the city’s engineering firm, Neel-Schaffer, has been working on plans to improve the facility.

He believes those plans include improvement to parking and drainage.

Jones says there are 800,000 dollars set aside for parks improvements.

First, he would like to see fields at Propst Park be improved.

Jones says the upgrades are needed to grow the parks program.

“Well, I think we definitely need to revitalize. We know the future of baseball, kids playing baseball and having something to do in the summertime. So, I think it’s time we move forward with trying to make our parks compete with other parks so that we can get tournaments to come here. You know, looking at the park I think we had a tournament here this summer even though the parks were not where they need to be,” said Councilman Jones.

Jones is also expected to ask approval for the mayor and council to visit a park in Vicksburg to gather more ideas to improve Propst Park.

Neel-Schaffer also created plans for the Vicksburg park.