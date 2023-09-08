Warm and Comfortable Weather This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Pleasant weather this weekend before humid air returns early next week.

TONIGHT: Great weather for high school football! Temperatures will drop into the 70s this evening as skies begin to clear up. The rest of the night will be clear and calm, with a low near 63°.

SATURDAY: Another beautiful fall day! Saturday morning will feel refreshing with temperatures in the low 60s, then we’ll warm up into the mid-to-upper 80s Saturday afternoon. High near 87°. Humidity won’t be too bad, so make plans to get outside if you can!

SUNDAY: Sunday is a bit warmer and slightly more humid. 88° with sunny skies.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks like the warmest day of the week. Most of the area should have no problem hitting 90°. Humidity will also continue to creep back up early next week. Clouds begin to move in and rain chances return on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Behind the front on Thursday, temps and humidity levels drop big time! It looks like this is going to be our first real taste of fall! Low 80s and low humidity by late next week!