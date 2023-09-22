Warm and Dry to End the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying warm and dry for the next couple days before rain chances return on Sunday.

FRIDAY: Warm weather continues! We’ll reach the upper 80s on Friday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. East wind around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Very warm with lots of sunshine. Some locations may hit 90° on Saturday afternoon! It’ll be breezy at times too, with a north wind around 5-10 mph, so hopefully that helps it feel a little more comfortable outside.

SUNDAY: Rain chances finally return. Sunday morning looks dry, but clouds build and skies become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. We’ll likely have some rain in the area Sunday afternoon and evening, continuing into Sunday night. Chance of rain: 30%.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: At this point, Monday looks like the wettest day with the best chance for rain and perhaps a few storms. Extra clouds will keep temperatures lower on Monday and Tuesday, down in the low 80s.