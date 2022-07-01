Warm and humid start to July

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – July will start off warm and humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers will weaken overnight, leaving behind warm and humid air. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 69°.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds during the day. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon. Rainfall coverage will be hit-or-miss. High near 89°. Chance of rain: 30%. We need it!

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Once again, rainfall coverage will be uneven and seemingly random. High near 90°. Chance of rain: 30%.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: 4th of July’s forecast is looking good so far. Rain chances will be less Sunday and Monday, but a stray shower/storm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will reach the low 90s during the afternoon, and low 70s during the morning. We should see a good amount of sunshine both days.

Have a great night!