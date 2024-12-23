Warm and rainy conditions return this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’re staying clear and chilly for the rest of our Sunday night before big temperature changes coming this week. Monday will be our last cool day ahead of warmer temperatures and rain chances moving in just before Christmas.

TONIGHT – A calm, chilly, and quiet night in store for us as we look to close out our last weekend before Christmas. Our sky conditions remain clear with overnight low temperatures dropping into the upper 20s tonight.

TOMORROW – The last relatively cool day of 2024! Cool and pleasant conditions in store for our Monday with mostly sunny sky conditions and high temperatures in the mid 50s!

THIS WEEK – We’ll stay clear and cool for our Monday before big changes coming just before Christmas. We’ll begin to see warmer temperatures and a surge of moisture by our Tuesday ahead of increasing rain chances by Christmas day. High temperatures this week will be in the 60s, so expect mild conditions for Christmas.