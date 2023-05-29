Warm and Sunny Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Great weather for us on Memorial Day. We’ll start to see some changes by mid-week, though.

TONIGHT: Cool and clear. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s. Calm winds.

MEMORIAL DAY: Just a beautiful day. Mostly sunny skies with a northerly breeze. Highs in the low 80s. Great weather for boating, fishing, swimming, grilling, etc!

TUESDAY: Getting warmer. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s during the afternoon. Expect more clouds during the day as well.

REST OF THE WEEK: Winds shift and southerly flow returns on Wednesday. As a result, temperatures will get warmer and the air will become more humid. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90° moving forward, with a daily chance for afternoon showers and storms—typical June weather.