Warm and Sunny Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Quiet and comfortable weather will continue for the next couple of days.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. Northerly winds could gust 10-20 mph at times. Temperatures dip into the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Another gorgeous day with lots of sunshine! We’ll be back in the upper 80s on Sunday afternoon.

MONDAY: Starting to feel a bit warmer, but the humidity should still be relatively low. We’ll likely reach 90° on Monday afternoon, and some places could even end up a couple degrees warmer than that.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Clouds build in on Tuesday as our next cold front moves in from the northwest. Moisture will still be somewhat low ahead of the front, so we don’t expect widespread rainfall—just a few showers here and there on Tuesday and Wednesday. Behind the front, low 80s are likely for the rest of the week. We’ll also have a chance for rain on Friday and Saturday as another system moves through the area.