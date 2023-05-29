Warm and sunny to start off the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Lots of sunshine to start off this work week and temperatures remain warm sitting in the low to mid 80s. Sunshine stretches through until Thursday when we see our next rain chance to move in. Temperatures also begin to warm up into the low 90s towards the end of this week.

TODAY – Nice weather in store for your Memorial Day! It will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the nice weather with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 80s and mostly sunny skies!

TONIGHT – Heading into the overnight hours, temperatures cool off fairly quickly and dropping down into the low 60s. It will be another mild night with mostly clear skies and 5-10 mph winds out of the NNE.

TOMORROW – Starting off tomorrow morning slightly cool with temperatures sitting in the mid 60s. We will quickly begin to warm up with a high of 85 for your Tuesday. Again, lots of sunshine expected for tomorrow with mostly sunny skies!

NEXT WEEK – We will start off next week a lot warmer with highs sitting into the 90s and rain chances return early next week!