Warm Conditions Continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm and mostly dry conditions are sticking around for the start of the week. A few isolated showers are possible today, though.

MONDAY: Temperatures will climb from the low-60’s to the mid-80’s by the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are expected through the day, with a couple of isolated showers possible. Most of us will stay dry, though.

TUESDAY: We are drying out for Tuesday and will have plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid-80’s – it’ll be a warm and nice day!

WEDNESDAY: Repeat of Tuesday. A bit more cloud cover is possible, but we’ll be dry with high temperatures in the mid-80’s.