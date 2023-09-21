Warm days, mild nights continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – No major swings in temperature are expected over the next week. Rain chances will be increased by late Sunday.

THURSDAY: Expect a gradually clearing sky through the day, though some extra cloud cover could return by afternoon. Highs should average out in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds will continue as afternoon temperatures stay in the 80s. Friday night football around these parts looks good – no chance of rain and no major heat or humidity!

WEEKEND: Saturday still looks mostly sunny and a little warmer, but Sunday’s rain chance looks to have increased just a bit. We still expect the best chance for rain and possible thunderstorms to come Sunday evening, so a good chunk of the day should be dry.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers stick around Monday & Tuesday of next week. Daytime highs may scale back a few degrees thanks to increased cloud cover/scattered rain chances.