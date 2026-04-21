Warm & Dry For Now

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm and dry conditions continue through the end of the work week, with rain chances returning Friday afternoon.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will climb out of the 40’s in the morning to the low-80’s by the afternoon. We’ll have plenty of sunshine through the day before a few clouds build in this evening.

WEDNESDAY: Cloud cover will remain for the first part of the day, but peaks of sunshine will return by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low-80’s.

THURSDAY: Another dry day with highs in the low-80’s. A nice day with lots of sun!