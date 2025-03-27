Warm end to week ahead of active weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ending the week with highs in the low 80s before a soggy weekend. A potential for severe weather returns Sunday overnight into Monday morning.

THURSDAY: Passing clouds, pleasant, and mild will sum up today. A cooler start to the morning before temperatures quickly warm up into the low 80s with a partly cloudy sky overhead. A late afternoon shower can’t be ruled out. Lows will be warmer overnight with temperatures only dropping into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Highs reaching the low 80s by the afternoon hours along with isolated showers possible throughout the day. Rain chances will begin to build overnight into the weekend.

WEEKEND: Clouds and moisture continue to build. Saturday, scattered showers are likely throughout the day with highs only reaching the low 70s. Severe threats are limited. Sunday, light showers are likely throughout the day before another system makes it way to NE MS that will bring strong to severe storms Sunday overnight into Monday morning. Timing is still uncertain. Stay updated and weather aware.

Addison Polk

WCBI-Weather