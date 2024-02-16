Warm Friday with evening rain, cold Saturday ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A strong cold front brings rain and falling temperatures Friday evening. A chilly weekend is ahead as well.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy! Most of the day will be dry, but scattered to locally heavy showers and a few rumbles should move into the area after 5p.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A strong cold front brings scattered showers through the region with sharply falling temps after 9 PM into the overnight. Rain amounts will vary, but most areas will likely see under one-half inch. Low temperatures will drop into the 30s well after midnight for most, with sub-freezing wind chills likely!

SATURDAY: Clouds linger much of the day, keeping high temperatures in the 40s. With persistent northerly breezes, the wind chill will be in the 30s all day. The clouds finally clear late, allowing temperatures to drop into the 20s overnight into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: As high pressure builds in, the sky will be mainly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Warming trend! Temperatures will quickly rebound into the lower & middle 70s by Wednesday. It looks like the next rain chances holds off until late Thursday into Friday.