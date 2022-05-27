Warm, less humid Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a soggy week, a nice stretch of dry days lies ahead.

FRIDAY: Expect scattered clouds and a comfortably warm day with highs in the upper 70s and a slight breeze.

WEEKEND: Plenty of sunshine is in store as high pressure controls the weather across the Southeast. Each day is set to get slightly warmer, but the mornings stay quite pleasant in the 50s to low 60s. Highs will be getting close to 90 degrees by Monday.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Temperatures stay close to average – in the upper 80s to lower 90s – through mid-week. The weather should stay dry through Tuesday, but isolated showers are expected by Wednesday & Thursday.