Warm Night Ahead with Rain and Storm Chances Returning Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A hot week will continue with highs in the 80s before dropping into the 70s this weekend. Rain and storm chances return Thursday and Friday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lows will drop into the mid 60s overnight with scattered clouds throughout NE Mississippi.

WEDNESDAY: The heat continues! Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky overhead. No rain expected!

THU/FRI: Rain and storm chances return. Showers and storms are likely at times Thursday. Storms in the morning could weaken with storms beginning to redevelop in the afternoon. Highs will drop just a little with highs reaching the mid 80s. Most storms will remain below severe limits, but there is a risk of one or two locally stronger to possibly severe storms. Rain chances will continue into Friday with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

WEEKEND: The clouds will begin to clear on Saturday just in time for the Market Street Festival in Starkville, MS! Highs will be back in the mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Lots of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Perhaps the best weather day holds off until Sunday – expect lots of sunshine with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s!