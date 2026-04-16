Warm Once Again! Isolated Storms North

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Another very warm day today this time with a few isolated storm chances. More rain and storm coverage this weekend!

THURSDAY: Most of the area should remain dry with partly cloudy conditions as highs are expected to reach the mid 80s. The exception will be for areas north of Highway 82, closer to the MS/TN state line as isolated storms will be possible from early afternoon-early night time period. A (1/5) Marginal Risk is in place for areas along the MS/TN state line. The main hazards are small hail and damaging winds.

FRIDAY: The hottest day so far this year is expected Friday. Expect some clouds and lots of sunshine with highs reaching right at the 90 degree mark. If this happens it would be the first 90 degree day of 2026!

SATURDAY: The most widespread coverage of showers and storms will take place Saturday as a cold front pushes through the area. Expect impacts from mid afternoon through the overnight hours. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with highs reaching the low to mid 80s.