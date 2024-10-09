Warm, sunny days sticking around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The days stay warm and nights stay comfortably cool into the weekend. Hurricane Milton passes well southeast of the region, making landfall in Florida early Thursday morning.

WEDNESDAY: As the center of major hurricane Milton passes well away, we’ll stay under the influence of high pressure to the north. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the 50s.

REST OF WEEK/WEEKEND: Sunny, warm days continue with highs staying in the middle 80s. A much stronger front looks to move through early next week, which means Sunday may bring increased heat potential! Highs will likely top out in the upper 80s Sunday afternoon before the front arrives early next week. There’s also some hope we’ll have a few showers before it passes through the region…stay tuned!