Warm, unsettled weather moves in this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay above average all week with multiple rounds of rain and storms possible.

MONDAY: Clouds slowly increase as daytime highs reach the upper 70s. A couple of brief showers are possible late-day, but most will stay dry.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy & mild w/lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few more showers are possible as moisture continues to increase.

TUESDAY: On and off showers and occasional storms are likely through the day. Pockets of heavier, stronger activity are possible…but thankfully the air shouldn’t be juiced up too much…so severe weather is not currently expected.

REST OF WEEK: Clouds linger through mid-week, and while most of Wednesday should be dry, isolated showers return Thursday. A stronger system will swing through Friday, bringing widespread rain & storms to the region. There remains potential of strong to possibly severe weather with Friday’s system, so stay tuned! The weekend looks drier and cooler behind Friday’s front.