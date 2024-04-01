Warm weather and storm chance to start the new week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Highs were in the upper-70s for Easter afternoon with a few spots even exceeding 80°. This warmth will continue Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance for rain comes on Tuesday with the potential for severe storms. Cool and dry weather will settle in to end the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Southerly winds ushered in moist air today which will prevent us from cooling too much tonight. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low of 63°.

MONDAY: Overcast and warm with highs in the low-80s. A couple of stray showers are possible.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another mild night. Low: 66°.

TUESDAY: Our only rain chance of the week comes on Tuesday. Severe storms are possible as well, the higher chance being north of US-82. A few showers are possible in the morning. Storms will become more probable in the afternoon and evening. The main concerns are damaging wind and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will pass behind the storms on Tuesday to bring us a cool few days. Highs to wrap up the week will be in the mid-60s with lows in the upper-30s possible for a couple of mornings.