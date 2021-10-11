Warm weather continues this week

Isaac Williams,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures will remain above average this work week, but a strong cold front next weekend will bring much cooler air to the Southeast.

MONDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with highs in the middle to possibly upper 80s. Southerly to southeasterly winds could gust over 20 mph at times.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm could briefly develop along an approaching/weakening cold front. Any showers or storms should weaken before midnight.

MID-WEEK: Expect a good supply of sun with highs staying in the middle 80s each day and morning lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: A strong cold front is expected to push through the region and bring scattered showers along with it. Behind this front, the weather turns cooler for most of the weekend.

WEEKEND: Isolated showers are possible early Saturday, but gradual clearing is expected with temperatures only reaching the lower to middle 70s. Sunday brings full sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

