Warm weekend, but warmer week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – There is a warmer weekend ahead, with temperatures gradually rising back into the 80s by the upcoming week. Conditions will be sunny, but still mild and comfortable with low humidity!

SATURDAY: There will be plenty of sunshine and some passing clouds, as a warming trend brings high temperatures into the mid-70s. Football plans will be beautiful!! Humidity will remain low, with a subtle breeze. Overnight lows will stay on the cooler side, with low temperatures in the mid-40s overnight. Take the time to get outside and enjoy the comfortable, sunny day!

SUNDAY: It will be slightly warmer, but still nice, for any Fall festivities to wrap up the weekend! Sunshine remains the main story, as temperatures continue to rise. High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s. It will remain cool after sunset, with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

UPCOMING WEEK: Even more increasing warmth is expected, as clear and dry conditions persist. High temperatures will reach into the lower 80s, with overnight lows in the lower 50s by the start of the new week. There will be no shortage of sunshine for the week ahead!