Warmer and wet this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One final cold night to end the weekend before a rapid warm up comes to start the next week. 50s are back in the forecast on Monday, 60s return Tuesday and we approach 70 on Wednesday and Thursday! Unfortunately, this warm weather will come at the cost of daily rain chances.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Tonight marks the end of our cold snap! Skies will stay clear for most of the night allowing lows to fall into the 20s. This is the last night in the 20s for the foreseeable future!

MONDAY: Clouds will increase ahead of our next weather-maker. Afternoon highs will return to the 50s for the first time in over a week!

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers will increase after midnight, especially for communities to the north and west.

TUESDAY: Spotty showers will be around in the morning, but most of the afternoon will be dry. Rain coverage will increase in the evening. High: 61.

REST OF THE WEEK: The warm and wet trend continues for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 60s through Saturday. Additionally, rain will stick around into the weekend. Totals from this persistent rain will range from 3-5″. This is great news for our drought!