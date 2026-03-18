Warmer Temperatures Start Today!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Overcast conditions will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Noticeable warming starts today and continues for the rest of the week.

WEDNESDAY: A small disturbance has moved in clouds this morning as well as a very slight rain chance for our northern counties. The rain will be more of a drizzle variety at best and we will look to dry off and clear to partly cloudy skies by this afternoon. Highs reaching the mid 60s this time around!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions will remain with lows dropping down near 40. Calm conditions overall.

REST OF THE WEEK: The big trough that has locked in colder temperatures to start the week will move off to the east, as a big upper level high moves in its place. This will keep us dry for the rest of the week as well as warm up a great deal. Average afternoon high temperatures for the rest of the week is expected to be near 30 degrees warmer than what we saw on Monday & Tuesday!