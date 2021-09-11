Warmer temperatures tomorrow and rain chances return next week

It was another beautiful day across North and Central Mississippi with high temperatures in the low-80s and low humidity. Tomorrow begins a quick warm-up with highs in the upper-80s. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the low-60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper-80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonable. Overnight lows in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the low-90s.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge of high pressure to the west which is helping keep our weather dry and calm will degrade over the weekend. This will allow some more moisture to return to our forecast area, and isolated thunderstorms to be possible daily by the middle of next week. Tuesday and Wednesday appear to have the greatest potential for a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.