Warmer temps and rain chances later this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have a mild and pleasant end to our Tuesday with temps dropping into the mid to upper 30s. The gradual warming continues ahead of our next big rain chance that moves in late Thursday and into Friday morning.

TONIGHT – Temperatures will quickly cool off through this evening, but not quite as chilly as we have been the past few nights. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s tonight with some patchy fog for tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW – Warmer temperatures are in store for our Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s! We will slowly start to see more clouds building into the region ahead of a few sprinkles possible late Wednesday evening. Temperatures stay mild overnight with lows dropping into the mid 40s.

REST OF THIS WEEK – We have a mild and rainy end to the work week! We’re looking at highs staying in the 60s for the rest of this week with our next big rain chance moving in late Thursday and into early Friday morning. A few thunderstorms will be in the mix with this system, but luckily no severe threat.