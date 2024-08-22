Warmer temps are on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are going to be on the rise, especially going through the weekend and into next week. Despite the warming trend, conditions are going to stay sunny with a few passing clouds.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Calm conditions tonight, with a few extra clouds possible in the sky. Overnight lows will be falling into the middle to upper 60s, so slightly warmer than the past few nights.

FRIDAY: Ending the week with nearly the same conditions as the rest of the week. High temperatures will continue in the lower 90s. Sky conditions will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, still allowing for plenty of sun. Low temps will be back in the middle 60s.

WEEKEND: Warming trend through the weekend. Low to middle 90s Saturday. Middle to upper 90s Sunday. Both days will have light passing clouds and lots of sun. Low temperatures will become more mild too, heading back into the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The heat returns and so does the humidity. Highs will be in the upper 90s to triple digits! Dangerous heat indices are likely to return to the 105-110 range. Start working on getting re-hydrated now.