Warmer Thursday with a few PM storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Generally unsettled weather looks to continue over the next several days and into the Mother’s Day weekend.

THURSDAY: Warmer, more humid weather plus the addition of an approaching weak cold front is likely to spark off a few storms in the afternoon and early evening hours. While there’s a chance one grows strong to severe, we don’t see much cause for concern.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Any storms should exit & weaken after 8-10 PM, leaving a dry overnight with lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: On and off showers are possible through the day as highs back off into the 70s, but some rain could continue at times Friday night as well.

WEEKEND: Signs are some drier air may slip in Saturday, pushing the better rain coverage down to the south of the WCBI coverage area. As an upper low continues to spin overhead though, moisture is likely to be flung back in our direction Sunday. This will mean building rain chances Sunday into Monday of next week.