Warmer Tuesday, small mid-week rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It gets even warmer Tuesday ahead of slightly cooler air and a small rain chance for mid-week.

TUESDAY: With filtered sun (through high clouds) through the day, afternoon highs should be able to reach the middle 80s!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds should slowly continue increasing, limiting overnight cooling. We’ll see lows only in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: The jury’s still not completely agreeing on how things will play out! We’re still expecting the best chance of rain with our Gulf low to be south of the WCBI coverage area, though indications still suggest we’ll see at least a few afternoon showers south of US-82. Highs will likely hold in the upper 70s.

REST OF WEEK/WEEKEND: Clouds may linger Thursday, but we’ll trend warmer again Friday ahead of the next strong cold front. Moisture continues to look bleak w/this one, so nothing more than spotty rain is expected. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s Saturday and into the 60s for highs Sunday. Overnight lows will drop back to the 40s starting Saturday night.