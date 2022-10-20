Warmer weather takes hold into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Highs return to the 70s for Friday and the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Another clear & chilly night is in store with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, but all of us should stay above freezing. Some patchy frost is still possible as well.

FRIDAY: Much warmer weather is on tap as highs soar into the upper 70s thanks to sunshine and southwesterly winds.

WEEKEND: Clouds will dot the sky at times, but expect a good amount of sunshine both days with highs staying in the upper 70s. Southerly breezes will gradually increase moisture, but humidity levels will remain in check.

NEXT WEEK: A strong front still looks to sweep through on Tuesday, bringing an increase in rain chances. While wind energy looks supportive for storms, the instability and deep moisture look to be lacking at this point. A few storms could be mixed in, but no severe weather is expected. Stay tuned for any updates! Highs should top out in the low 80s Tuesday, falling back slightly into the 70s for Wed/Thu.