Warmer weekend before major cool down

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Finishing off the week continuing the trending temperatures. Temperatures warm up over the weekend, but a major fall-like cool down is heading our way next week.

FRIDAY: Clear and sunny sky conditions will continue into our Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It is going to be a great end to our week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Those mostly clear conditions maintain through the night. It is going to be another awesome night for high school football games! Overnight low temperatures head into the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures warm up into the low to middle 80s, Saturday being the warmest of the two days. There is another light chance for rain showers on Sunday, right now at 20%.

NEXT WEEK: A huge drop in temperatures is on the way! Temperatures are expecting to range anywhere from the lower 70s to the upper 50s for high temperatures next week. Overnight low temperatures are looking to drop into the 30! Get those sweatshirts ready!