Warmer with some AM showers Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Saturday was the coolest day since June 18th! Columbus and Tupelo only reached a high of 80°. The sun will peek out on Sunday allowing temperatures to reach the mid to upper 80s. Highs in the 90s return on Tuesday. Every day this week has the chance for a spotty shower or storm, but coverage will be limited.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy. Low of 73.

SUNDAY: There is a chance for showers in the morning, especially along and south of US-82. You might want to bring the rain gear to Sunday services just in case! In the afternoon, clouds should begin to break allowing temperatures to reach the mid to upper 80s.

LABOR DAY: Temperatures tick up a couple more degrees on Monday. Highs will be near 90. Not a bad day to go to the pool!

REST OF THE WEEK: We’ll stay in the low 90s through the end of the week. Spotty showers or storms are possible each day.