Warming trend begins, dangerous heat possible next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will continue slowly climbing into the weekend. Triple digits are possible next week.

FRIDAY: Expect a good supply of sun with highs in the lower 90s for most. Residual drier air will keep the humidity level tolerable for the time being.

WEEKEND: While the heat will continue to build, humidity levels should remain in check through Sunday. Daytime highs by Sunday will creep into the middle and upper 90s!

NEXT WEEK: A large ridge of high pressure, reinforced somewhat by Hilary in the southwestern United States, will remain anchored over the Mid-Mississippi Valley through mid-week. Hot, dry weather will continue to be the rule underneath the ridge. Eventually, this could mean triple digit air temperatures for north MS by Wed/Thu.