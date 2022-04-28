Warming trend continues, rain returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will continue climbing into the weekend as rain chances move in late Saturday.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds much of the day as highs reach the middle 80s. Moisture levels are also set to increase late in the day into the evening hours, providing a brief opportunity for rain just before sunset. Most will stay dry.

WEEKEND: Saturday starts the weekend dry, but increasingly warm & humid air will eventually lead to rain chances arriving late in the evening, likely after midnight. A few storms could be in the mix as well, but severe weather concerns don’t look likely. Some redeveloping storms are possible Sunday afternoon as a warm, moist airmass remains in place.

NEXT WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern continues through most of next week. This will translate to daily storm chances with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. For now, major severe weather issues aren’t likely, but a few locally stronger storms are certainly possible each day.