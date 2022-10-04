Warming up for the end of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend higher for Thursday & Friday. Another surge of cooler air will arrive for the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cooler again with lows dropping back into the mid and upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Expect plenty of sun with scattered fair weather clouds and less wind. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.

END OF WEEK: Ahead of the next fall front, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s for Thursday and mid 80s for Friday. Friday will turn breezy again with an increased fire danger threat as another push of drier air works in from the north.

WEEKEND: Expect wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the 70s both days. Overnight lows will easily dip into the mid 40s by Sunday morning, potentially cooler for some!